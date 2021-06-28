WATCH: Man keeps enjoying his meal during armed robbery at restaurant

In a surprising incident, a man calmly kept eating his chicken wings during an armed robbery at a restaurant.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the man, wearing a FILA hoodie, tucking into his wings at a restaurant moments before a man in a motorcycle helmet wielding a gun enters.

He barely reacts as the thief appears to rip a chain from his neck before pointing the gun in his face. The dacoit waves his gun around while gesturing at diners to hand over their belongings.

The video shows that the man continues enjoying his wings all the while. He briefly pauses to casually pass his phone over to the robber, before taking another bite as if he didn’t have a care in the world.

The robber then takes a few more items from the restaurant’s patrons before leaving.

The footage is dated 09:44pm on June 17 and marked ‘JUE’, which stands for ‘jueves’ – Thursday in Spanish.

The video has been shared widely on social media, where users have been impressed and amused by the man’s cool exterior.

‘If i were to rob someone and he just stood perfectly calm and followed my commands while eating his food, i would prob be scared of him,’ a user wrote.

‘Everyone enjoy their food during the robbery, i think this restaurant have the best chicken in the world… Anyone have the address?’ another wrote.