Man ‘kidnaps’ himself to pay off loan

A man from India staged his own kidnapping to extort money from his parents in order to pay off his loan.

According to a foreign news report, a man from Bijnor city of Uttar Pradesh state Tej Pal Singh went to the police to inform them that his son Sushant Chawdharty had gone missing.

He had also checked with Sushant’s office where he was told that he had not come to work since September 8.

Singh got a text message from Sushant’s number which mentioned that he has to return half of the amount of the INR150,000 loan he had taken.

Read More: Woman arrested for staging abduction of son in Karachi

The police mentioned that the message mentioned that there will be a big problem if the remaining due was not paid.

Raids were carried out in Gandhi Maidan, Chandni Chowk and other areas before Sushant got apprehended. He confessed to his crimes during the questioning.

Police mentioned that he told them about him investing money in an online trading site on regular basis. He took loans to invest the money after suffering losses.

Man arrested for extortion of boy he never abducted

Recently, a 26-year-old man was convicted by an Indian court for extorting money for releasing a teenager he had never kidnapped.

The parents then received a call on April 1 from the convict demanding INR100,000 ransom for getting their child release.

The suspect had threatened of killing the boy if the parents did not give him the money. He would never let them hear the “abducted” person’s release.

It was not the first time that he had indulged in such behaviour. He had phoned many parents of missing and kidnapped children by posing himself as a kidnapper and demanding ransom for their release.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!