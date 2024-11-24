web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 24, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Man killed after gunfire in Israel embassy district in Jordan

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

AMMAN, Jordan: A man was shot dead and three members of the security services wounded after gunfire at dawn Sunday in the neighbourhood in Jordan’s capital where the Israeli embassy is located, state media reported.

“The Public Security Directorate announced that it dealt with an incident of gunfire at a patrol operating in the Rabieh area in the capital, Amman, at dawn on Sunday,” the official Petra news agency said.

It said a gunman opened fire on a patrol and was later surrounded by security forces.

The man “started firing gunshots at the security force, which in turn applied the rules of engagement, which resulted in the killing of the perpetrator”, the agency added.

It said three public security personnel were injured during the incident and were receiving treatment.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.