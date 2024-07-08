web analytics
Man killed over dispute in Karachi office

KARACHI: A tragic incident occurred in a commercial building on Shahrae Faisal, resulting in the death of one individual, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police reports, the deceased, identified as Naveed Khan, was killed with a sharp instrument during a dispute in the office building.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the altercation and have begun questioning witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene.

Further details about the motive and individuals involved in the dispute are yet to be disclosed.

 

