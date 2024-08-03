Man kills brother over electricity bill dispute, mother narrates deadly incident

GUJRANWALA: In a tragic incident that occurred in Gujranwala, a man killed his brother over an electricity bill dispute, ARY News reported.

The two brothers lived with their elderly mother and had a dispute over the payment of the electricity bill, which had exceeded Rs 30,000. The argument escalated, resulting in one brother stabbing the other with a sharp-edged knife.

Speaking to ARY News, the elderly mother said that she had never seen her sons fight before the tragic incident and was shocked after it.

She said that the electricity bill had become a “death warrant” for her family.

Narrating the incident, the mother explained that one son had told the other to pay the bill, but the latter asked for an extension. The argument led to a physical altercation, resulting in the tragic death of one brother.

“When they were fighting, I kept folding my hands in front of them and pleading to stop but they didn’t,” she added.

“I won’t let him stay if he does not pay the bill,” one of the brothers said while throwing some things out of the house during the fight.

The mother said that there was also a knife among the objects thrown. “It was not a pre-planned attack. Suddenly, one son stabbed the other, and I could not understand how it happened.” the elderly mother said,

“I had only two son, one has died, and the other is incarcerated. My home is now vacant.”