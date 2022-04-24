Man kills butcher for selling meat at inflated price

JHANG: A man stabbed a butcher to death in a row over selling meat at inflated prices in the Jhang district of Punjab.

The untoward incident took place in a neighborhood at Gojra Road.

According to details, the tussle took place between a butcher and a customer over the price of meat. In the heat of the moment infuriated customer stabbed the meat vendor to death.

The accused fled from the scene after the incident.

Fellow butchers of the murder victim staged a protest over the killing. They closed their shops and chanted slogans against the police.

