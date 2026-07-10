Man kills cousin over Rs300 dispute in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: In a shocking incident, a man killed his cousin over Rs300 dispute in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting local police.

According to police, the suspect allegedly attacked his maternal cousin with a knife after an argument erupted when he demanded repayment of Rs300.

The suspect fled the scene following the incident.

Police registered a case and later arrested the suspect, identified as Umair. Authorities said they also recovered the alleged murder weapon during the investigation from the arrested accused.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

Earlier, in a heart-wrenching incident in Raiwind area of Lahore, two brothers were beaten to death by fruit vendors following a dispute over the price of bananas. According to police reports, Wajid and Rashid had purchased a dozen bananas for Rs130 but only had a Rs100 note and a Rs5000 note.

A heated argument ensued over the remaining Rs30.

Read more: Two killed for Rs30: Murders over petty disputes reflect rising frustration in society

The altercation escalated when the fruit vendor called over his associates, who were playing nearby. The group brutally attacked the two brothers, resulting in their deaths.

Disturbingly, several bystanders witnessed the assault but chose not to intervene—instead, many were seen recording the tragic incident on their mobile phones. Eyewitnesses reported that the altercation continued for hours, but police failed to arrive to control the situation.

In another shocking incident in Gujrat, a disagreement during a cricket match led to the deaths of two individuals, including the team captain. The dispute reportedly began when one player was denied the opportunity to bowl an over.

The accused responded by opening fire on team captain Fakhar Iqbal and his brother, killing both and injuring their uncle. Police have arrested the suspect, and a case has been registered.