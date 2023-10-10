Man kills elder brother over ‘exorbitant electricity bill’

FAISALABAD: A man in Faisalabad was stabbed to death by younger brother over an ‘exorbitant electricity bill’ as none of them wanted to pay it, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Faisalabad within the limits of Balochni police station, wherein a man was stabbed to death by younger brother over ‘exorbitant power bill’.

According to police, an altercation was held between two brothers – Ghulam Fareed and Muhammad Qais – over payment of electricity bill.

Muhammad Qais demanded money from his younger brother Fareed, which enraged the latter. Following the altercation, Ghulam Fareed killed his elder brother with a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the scene.

Police have collected forensic evidence and started legal action, besides registering a case on the report of the wife of deceased Qais. Later, the police arrested the accused brother Ghulam Fareed.