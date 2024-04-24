Man kills father, uncle over car dispute

NANKANA SAHIB: A man allegedly gunned down his father and uncle in Nankana Sahib after he was asked to return the car, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the tragic incident took place when a lawyer named Advocate Sajid, had taken the car back from his son Zain a few days back.

The investigating authorities said that Advocate Sajid was targeted by the accused when he was coming back from the court along with his brother Waqas.

The police said that Zain stopped them and opened fire, killing his father and uncle. After the shooting, the suspect managed to escape with the car.

The rescue officials handed over the bodies to the police for legal formalities. The investigators started the search of the suspect. In a similar incident in Chiniot, a man killed his father and uncle over a land dispute. The deceased were identified as Saddam and Shahadat.

Earlier, a man shot dead his father and sister in Lahore in October 2022. The dreadful incident took place in Satokatla area of Lahore, where a man shot dead his father and sister over a property dispute.