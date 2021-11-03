Man kills father, wife and daughter over domestic dispute in Kohat

KOHAT: A man killed three members of his family in Kohat over a domestic dispute, ARY News reported.

The dreadful incident took place in the ertshwhile FR Jawaki area where a man gunned down his father, wife and daughter, local police officials said.

The reason behind the multiple killings is said to be a domestic dispute. Getting information about the incident, the police along with the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to the nearby medical facility.

Meanwhile, the killer fled the scene safely. Police have formed teams for search of the accused and investigation of the incident.

