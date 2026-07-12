Man kills goat thief in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI: A man killed an alleged goat thief in Karachi’s Gulzar-e-Hijri in Scheme-33, local police said on Sunday.

Police said that during an exchange of fire near Khatm-e-Nabuwat chowk three accused in a car fled from the scene.

“Some miscreants in a car had stolen a goat of a local citizen earlier from the locality,” police said.

“In the wee hours of Sunday, some accused in a car arrived for stealing animals from the area, when the owner of the goat caught the thief, his accomplices opened fire at him, in retaliatory fire by the citizen an accused was killed on the spot,” police said.

“It seems bullets in the shootout also hit the car and someone in the vehicle sustained injuries,” police officials added.