Man kills himself after his daughter’s molester released from jail

A man from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh committed suicide after the accused who molested his daughter was released from jail.

The officials have taken notice of the matter saying that said when the girl had complained of molestation, a case was registered against the molesters. Later when the girl ended her life.

“A deputy inspector general of police rank officer will probe the incident and submit a report in three days. Action will be taken as per this report,” he said.

Earlier, in a horrific incident, a man in Bannu committed suicide after killing his four children due to ‘financial crisis’.

According to details, the incident was reported in Bannu’s Domail area, wherein the man – identified as Kaleemullah – allegedly killed his four children and committed suicide.

In a statement, Kaleemullah’s brother said that the man had no enmity with anyone, adding that he used to run a tyre puncture shop and was mentally disturbed due to the ‘financial crisis’.

Meanwhile, police officials have recovered a pistol and a motorcycle from the crime scene.