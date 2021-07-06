Man kills mother, brother over domestic dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: A man on Tuesday killed his stepmother, brother and injured sister over a domestic dispute in Karachi’s Dumba Goth area, ARY News reported.

According to police, a woman and a young man were killed after a family member shot them in Karachi Dumba Goth over a domestic dispute.

Another young woman was also injured in the firing, the police said, adding that she was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

The official said that the firing incident took place inside the house during a domestic dispute.

Police have launched an investigation into the case after arresting the suspect identified as Ilyas. The deceased were identified as Zubeda and Babloo.

Last year in March, a man had allegedly shot his mother, wife and sister-in-law dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak area over a domestic dispute.

According to police, the suspect gunned down three women, including his mother, wife and sister-in-law in Takht-e-Nasarati Tehsil of Karak.

The officials had said that the suspect’s another sister-in-law received bullet injuries in the incident.

Rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.