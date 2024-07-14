Man kills newborn baby girl in Punjab’s Chichawatni

Hankering for a male offspring, a man along with his mother killed his newborn daughter in Chichawatni, Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing police.

Police said the man married a woman, hailing from Okara, some 18 months ago and was blessed with a baby girl on July 8.

However, the father and his mother [grandmother] were not happy with the birth of baby girl, who snatched the newborn form the mother and reportedly killed her.

The police said the case was registered against the accused, who are at large, however, raids are being conducted to arrested them.

Earlier, a merciless man shot dead his newborn daughter in Mianwali district of Punjab

According to details, a man named Shahzeb shot dead his 7-day-old infant in Mianwali because his first child was a daughter instead of a son.

Users shared pictures of the little fairy in which the seven-day-old infant could be seen dead after being shot five times by her cruel father.