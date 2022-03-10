Mianwali: Father who shot dead newborn daughter arrested

MIANWALI: The Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the man who shot dead his seven-day-old daughter in Mianwali as he wanted a son, ARY News reported.

DPO Mianwali held a press conference at his office where he announced the arrest of the accused.

He said the police had formed three teams who carried out raids in various locations and finally the accused was arrested from District Bhakkar. The DPO assured that strict action will be taken against the accused.

میانوالی پولیس نے نومولود بچی کو فائرنگ کر کے قتل کرنے والے درندہ صفت باپ کو گرفتار کر لیا ہے۔ آئی جی پنجاب نے ڈی پی او میانوالی کو تفتیش کی نگرانی خود کرنے اور ملزم کو عبرتناک سزا دلوانے کی ہدایت کی ہے۔وزیراعلی پنجاب اور آئی جی پنجاب نے اس واقعہ کا نوٹس لیا تھا۔@UsmanAKBuzdar https://t.co/yuyEAG7esI pic.twitter.com/pc5V4nKDiF — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) March 10, 2022

Read: MIANWALI MAN GUNS DOWN SEVEN-DAY-OLD DAUGHTER

The horrifying incident occurred on Monday when a merciless man shot dead his newborn daughter in Mianwali district of Punjab

According to the news circulating on social media, a man named Shahzeb shot dead his 7-day-old infant in Mianwali because his first child was a daughter instead of a son.

Users have shared pictures of the little fairy in which the seven-day-old infant can be seen dead after being shot five times by her cruel father.

Read more: Mardan: Mother kills baby over suspicion of Thalassemia

Soon after the incident, the inspector general (IG) Punjab took strict notice of the killing of a newborn by the firing of a father in Mianwali and summoned a report of the incident from the RPO Sargodha.

Comments