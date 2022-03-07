Mianwali man guns down seven-day-old daughter

MIANWALI: A merciless man on Monday shot dead his seven-day-old daughter in Mianwali district of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the news circulating on social media, a man named Shahzeb shot dead his 7-day-old infant in Mianwali because his first child was a daughter instead of a son.

Users have shared pictures of the little fairy in which the seven-day-old infant can be seen dead after being shot five times by her cruel father.

On the other hand, the inspector general (IG) Punjab has taken notice of the killing of a newborn by the firing of a father in Mianwali and has summoned a report of the incident from the RPO Sargodha.

The IG has ordered to arrest the brutal accused immediately and take strict legal action against him. He had also directed to keep close contact with the victim’s family.

Separately, a woman killed her two children in Lahore for an unknown reason, last year.

The incident was reported near Lahore’s Gulshan Hayyat Park, where a woman named Najma, strangulated her two sons to death.

The deceased children were identified as eight-year-old Talha and Bilal, 12 years old. After killing her children, the woman also injured herself with a sharp blade. The woman was rushed to a nearby medical facility by the neighbours.

