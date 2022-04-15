Man kills six members of family, in-laws in Lahore  

LAHORE: A man on Friday murdered six members of family and in-laws in Lahore claiming that they were involved in torturing his son as police claimed that the suspect consumed meth or ice before the horrific act, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in Green Town area near Ameer Chowk in Lahore after a man first opened fire on members of his family killing his father, mother, brother and sister.

He later went to the residence of his in-laws and opened fire on them, killing his mother-in-law and another relative.

Read More: MALAKAND: MENTALLY-ILL MAN KILLS FOUR FAMILY MEMBERS

The police while confirming the incident said that the suspect identified as Abid used to consume meth. The suspect has been apprehended and during initial probe claimed that he turned violent after his son was beaten up by his family members.

لاہور پولیس نے 5 افراد کے اندوہناک قتل میں ملوث سفاک ملزم کو چند گھنٹوں میں گرفتار کر لیا۔ ملزم عابد نے آئس کے نشہ میں والد، والدہ، بہن، بھانجے اور خالہ ساس کو قتل کیا۔ آئی جی پنجاب نے اس واقعہ کا نوٹس لیتے ہوئے ملزم کی فوری گرفتاری کا حکم دیا تھا.@DIGOpsLahore pic.twitter.com/SvVjlkOJ0X — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) April 15, 2022

Comments