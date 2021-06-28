Man kills four-month-old son after altercation with wife in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his four-month-old son following a spat with his wife in Gujranwala on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the woman, her husband lost temper following an altercation with her over a domestic issue and killed the minor boy. The incident took place in Qila Didar Singh area of Gujranwala.

After being informed, police rushed to the scene and shifted the infant’s body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the police arrested the suspect named Bilal and launched investigations into the murder.

Earlier on June 3, the Faisalabad police had claimed to have arrested a man for throwing his three-year-old daughter into a canal.

According to police, the victim’s father Asif Javed had lodged the first information report (FIR) about the abduction of her daughter.

The father, in FIR, stated he along with his three-year-old daughter named Kashaf had gone to the shrine of Baba Munawar Shah and unidentified persons abducted the toddler when he stopped at a nearby shop to buy some food and asked her daughter to stand near a motorcycle.