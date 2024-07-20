Man kills wife after knowing she will give birth to a girl

JARANWALA: In a tragic incident, a husband has reportedly murdered his pregnant wife after an ultrasound revealed the gender of the unborn child in Jaranwala, Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The victim, a mother of two other daughters, was reportedly killed by her husband, Nadeem, who had previously assaulted her along with his brother-in-law.

The police were notified about the incident and managed to apprehend the accused Nadeem and his brother-in-law, Phool Abbas.

The police have registered a case against the accused and initiated the further investigation into the case.

Earlier this month, a woman was tortured and killed allegedly by her husband and in-laws over a domestic dispute in Lahore.

According to details, the incident took place in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony, wherein a woman was tortured and killed allegedly by her husband and in-laws over domestic dispute.

In a statement, the police said the woman – who was severely injured due to the torture – was shifted to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the husband and in-laws on the complaint of victim’s brother – Nisar.