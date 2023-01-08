Woman tortured, killed by husband, in-laws

LAHORE: A woman was tortured and killed allegedly by her husband and in-laws over a domestic dispute in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the incident took place in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony, wherein a woman was tortured and killed allegedly by her husband and in-laws over domestic dispute.

In a statement, the police said the woman – who was severely injured due to the torture – was shifted to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the husband and in-laws on the complaint of victim’s brother – Nisar.

The FIR stated that the accused – identified as Arshad, Ashraf and Neelam – administered poison after the torture. The police said raids were being carried out to arrest the accused, who went missing after the incident.

Earlier in October 2022, a man killed his 16-year-old wife over a domestic dispute in Quetta.

A man named Aurangzeb shot dead his 16-year-old wife in Nawan Kali Shah Alam area of Quetta. The accused murderer was already married and the 16-year-old girl was his third wife.

