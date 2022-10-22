Saturday, October 22, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Quetta man kills wife over domestic dispute

test

QUETTA: In a shocking incident, a man killed his 16-year-old wife over a domestic dispute in Quetta, ARY News reported on Saturday

According to police, a man named Aurangzeb shot dead his 16-year-old wife in Nawan Kali Shah Alam area of Quetta. The accused murderer was already married and the 16-year-old girl was his third wife.

The father of the slain girl, Obaidullah told police that his daughter Nargis got married to Aurangzeb in January this year. Her mother-in-law and brother-in-law used to beat Nargis after marriage.

Furthermore, police arrested the accused murderer Aurangzeb and confiscated a pistol from him while further investigation is underway.

Read more: HUSBAND, WIFE KILLED IN NAME OF HONOUR IN KARACHI

Earlier, A man and his wife were killed at their residence in the name of honour in the Nazimabad area of Karachi.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.