Quetta man kills wife over domestic dispute

QUETTA: In a shocking incident, a man killed his 16-year-old wife over a domestic dispute in Quetta, ARY News reported on Saturday

According to police, a man named Aurangzeb shot dead his 16-year-old wife in Nawan Kali Shah Alam area of Quetta. The accused murderer was already married and the 16-year-old girl was his third wife.

The father of the slain girl, Obaidullah told police that his daughter Nargis got married to Aurangzeb in January this year. Her mother-in-law and brother-in-law used to beat Nargis after marriage.

Furthermore, police arrested the accused murderer Aurangzeb and confiscated a pistol from him while further investigation is underway.

