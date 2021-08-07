Man kills wife over asking for a cellphone in Attock

ATTOCK: In a shocking incident, a man shot dead his wife over asking to hand over his cellphone in Attock, Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police, the firing incident took place in Attock’s area of Pindi Sultani, where a man opened fire over his wife and killed her on the spot when she asked her man to give her cellphone.

After killing the wife, the man, whose identification is not revealed by the police, yet, also injured himself. The body and the injured man were moved to a nearby medical facility.

It has been learned that the man has returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia after nine years. The police are investigating the case from various aspects.

Earlier this year, a man had allegedly killed his wife in Karachi’s Landhi’s Sherpao Colony for posting videos on social media app TikTok despite his objections.

According to police, the man, identified as Ishaq, killed his wife and mother-in-law over TikTok posts in Karachi.

Police said the man had warned his wife against going out without his permission and uploading videos on TikTok.