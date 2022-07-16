Man kills wife, father-in-law, three others in Okara

ISLAMABAD: A man murdered his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and two others over a domestic dispute in Okara city of Punjab province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a man – identified as Rafiq – gunned down wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and two others during separate attacks at Mandi Road and Latifabad.

A police spokesperson said first, the suspect shot his father-in-law Ashiq, brother-in-law Salman and wife Salma after they appeared before the Court at Mandi Road.

Ashiq and Salman died on the spot, while the critically injured wife succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Later, police said, he went to the Latifabad area and started firing indiscriminately, resulting in injuries to four people, including a woman. Two among woman succumbed to injuries, the police added.

The suspect managed to escape the spot while the police have launched search operation to arrest him. The police said the deceased woman had gone to her parent’s house after a quarrel with her husband.

