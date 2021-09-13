Man gets Kim Jong-Un style haircut as video goes viral

A hilarious viral video showing a person with a haircut exactly like North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un has gone viral.

The video, posted on Reddit, shows the barber and his customer laughing uncontrollably while looking at the mirror.

The user, who uploaded the viral clip, gave a caption that seemed like a proper business conversation. “Barber: What do you want? Him: Kim Jong-un! Barber: Say no more…,” the caption read.

Here’s how social media reacted.

Earlier, in honour of an upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Feb. 27-28, a Hanoi barber offered free haircuts to anyone wanting to copy their distinctive locks.

“I feel happy with this haircut because people will think I look like the leader of North Korea,” said nine-year-old To Gia Huy, whose hair had been molded to perfectly match the slicked-back top and shaved sides of Kim’s unique coiffure.

Tuan Duong Beauty Academy is running the promotion to Feb. 28 as thousands of officials and journalists descend on the Vietnamese capital for the second summit between Trump and Kim since their historic first meeting in Singapore last June.

“I was doing this for fun only but was surprised at how people have responded,” said Le Tuan Duong, who owns the salon.