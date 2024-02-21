Man murdered in Karachi ‘target killing’

22.9 C
KARACHI: Two unidentified armed motorcyclists on Wednesday opened fire at a mobile shop near Karachi’s Orangi Town area, resulting in the killing of a man, ARY NEWS reported.

The police officials revealed that the victim identified as Mohammad Yamin was shot dead by two unidentified individuals near a mobile shop in Karachi’s Orangi town area.

The police stated that the shooting incident initially appeared to be a targeted killing, meanwhile, investigations into the case have been initiated.

The family member of the victim revealed that the deceased was a father of three children, and he had no enmity with anyone.

