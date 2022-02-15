Man nearly gets hit by train after bike falls on track, video goes viral

A video has gone viral that sees a motorcycle rider avoiding getting hit by a train after his bike fell on a railway track in India.

The viral video got shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter. The same video, shot from a different angle, was also made public.

The horrifying footage, captured on a surveillance camera in Mumbai, sees people and vehicles crossing the railway track. They notice the speeding train coming towards them and quickly get to their respective sides.

Then, a motorcycle rider appears in the video whose bike falls near the railway tracks and he retreats for safety. The two-wheeler came under the train and got destroyed to pieces.

Here’s how social media reacted to the incident.

People must start respecting the railways. IR is increasing it’s speed. — Akshay Ballal (@AkshayBallal15) February 14, 2022

When people themselves don’t care for their life, how can expect someone else to care for them. — Anuj kumar (@anujkum32178066) February 15, 2022

Indians – always in a hurry to be late somewhere. — Sudarshan M (@Sudarshan_Mlth) February 15, 2022

Bikers are always in hurry and no traffic rules apply to them.

Jumping signals, riding in opposite directions, blocking traffic etc etc.

Sometimes they are not lucky and pay the price with their lives. — sarfaraz edroos (@edroossarf) February 15, 2022

It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in India

A motorcyclist managed to narrowly escape being hit by a train after his bike got stuck on railway tracks.

The hair-raising footage of the incident that happened in Jamnagar in India’s Gujarat has gone viral on social media. The video shows the biker trying to lift his two-wheeler from the tracks in which it became stuck as a man warns him from a distance after spotting the train.

He is seen running away in the nick of time but the locomotive crushes his scooter.

The reports stated that the man he has been doing stunts on the tracks when he saw the train approaching.

