Tuesday, February 15, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Man nearly gets hit by train after bike falls on track, video goes viral

test

A video has gone viral that sees a motorcycle rider avoiding getting hit by a train after his bike fell on a railway track in India.

The viral video got shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter. The same video, shot from a different angle, was also made public.

The horrifying footage, captured on a surveillance camera in Mumbai, sees people and vehicles crossing the railway track. They notice the speeding train coming towards them and quickly get to their respective sides.

Then, a motorcycle rider appears in the video whose bike falls near the railway tracks and he retreats for safety. The two-wheeler came under the train and got destroyed to pieces.

Here’s how social media reacted to the incident.

It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in India

A motorcyclist managed to narrowly escape being hit by a train after his bike got stuck on railway tracks.

The hair-raising footage of the incident that happened in Jamnagar in India’s Gujarat has gone viral on social media. The video shows the biker trying to lift his two-wheeler from the tracks in which it became stuck as a man warns him from a distance after spotting the train.

He is seen running away in the nick of time but the locomotive crushes his scooter.

The reports stated that the man he has been doing stunts on the tracks when he saw the train approaching.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.