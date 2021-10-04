Man, nephew killed within hours in separate firing incidents in Lahore

LAHORE: A man and his maternal nephew were gunned down within a span of hours in Lahore in separate incidents of firing as police feared the two incidents are linked to one another and are committed allegedly by similar people, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a rickshaw driver identified as Fayaz was murdered in the Defence C area yesterday, and hours later his nephew, Qasim, was killed in a similar way.

“Both the killings are linked to each other,” the police said while expressing suspicion that the same man or group is allegedly behind the murders.

The paternal uncle of 23-year-old Qasim while detailing the incident said that his nephew received multiple calls on Monday night between 12 midnight to 2:00 am and later went out.

“When he did not return until the morning, the family got worried and tried to approach him multiple times on his phone but could not reach out,” he said adding that later police informed him that he was shot in the chest at around 3:00 am.

He further said that the police assured them that mobile records would be assessed to nab the suspects, however, no progress has been made in this regard.

