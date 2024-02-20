Man opens fire, injures four over ‘minor dispute’ in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A man reportedly opened fire leaving four injured, including a minor girl over a ‘minor dispute’ in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the dispute of the removal of a car was escalated into a firing incident, leaving four individuals injured, including a child.

The incident unfolded when conflicting parties engaged in a heated argument over the attempt to remove a vehicle that was causing an obstruction.

The heated argument extended to a firing incident leaving four people including a girl injured, who were swiftly shifted to the nearest hospital for medical assistance where the condition of one victim was said to be critical.

Meanwhile, Peshawar police arrested seven individuals from both parties involved in the incident, recovering four pistols and a rifle from their possession.