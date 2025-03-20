Man performs self-surgery after watching YouTube videos

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man from Vrindavan, India, attempted to perform self-surgery to alleviate his stomach pain after watching YouTube videos.

Raja Babu, a resident of Sunrakh village, had been suffering from severe stomach pain for several days.

Despite visiting doctors multiple times, he found no relief. Frustrated, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Raja Babu had previously undergone an appendix operation 18 years ago. He searched for instructions on YouTube on how to perform a stomach operation.

He purchased the necessary items, including blades, anesthesia, needles, and plastic threads for stitches, from a medical store.

Raja Babu began the operation at home, using a numbing injection to avoid feeling pain initially.

However, when the anesthesia wore off, he started screaming in pain. His family members rushed him to the District Joint Hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment. Due to his serious condition, he was referred to Agra SN Hospital for further care.

Raja Babu’s nephew, Rahul, stated that his uncle resorted to self-surgery after failing to find relief from medical professionals. The family is shocked and concerned about Raja Babu’s condition.

Experts say self-medication can be risky and even dangerous.

Risks of Self-Medication

1. Misdiagnosis: Without proper medical training, individuals may misdiagnose their condition, leading to ineffective or even harmful treatment.

2. Adverse reactions: Taking medications without medical supervision increases the risk of adverse reactions, allergic reactions, or interactions with other medications.

3. Overdose or underdose: Self-medication can lead to incorrect dosages, potentially causing overdose or underdose.

4. Delayed diagnosis: Self-medication may delay seeking proper medical attention, allowing underlying conditions to worsen.

5. Masking symptoms: Self-medication might mask symptoms, making it challenging for healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat underlying conditions.