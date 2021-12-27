Tuesday, December 28, 2021
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Man pets baby frog which he found inside salad box

test

American singer and songwriter Simon Curtis decided to feed and take care of a frog he found inside his salad box.

The celebrity, in his tweet, mentioned that he spotted the baby frog inside – who he named Tony – that was at the bottom of his romaine lettuce in the salad box, adding that it was too cold to set him outside but the amphibian was given a home in the fridge.

Sharing an update about the frog’s health, Simon Curtis wrote that it was hopping and doing well. He mentioned that he bought lettuce for the frog.

The celebrity later wrote that he put the “remaining lettuce back inside” inside the box and gave a mason jar full of water.

The amphibian escaped from his home but allowed himself to be found later.

The songwriter later added that he spoke to the Senior Wildlife Diversity Biologist at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Mike Howery and he confirmed that it is a tree frog.

The amphibian was fed live wax worms and the frog bathed in a jar lid. However, the frog escaped for the second time and hid in his bathroom. He mentioned that Tony was dehydrated and shrivelled to such an extent that he thought it was dead.

It went on to immerse itself in distilled water and cleanse itself.

Simon Curtis asked the netizens if he should pet the frog or release it in the wild

The sea creature managed to escape for the third time. It was then moved to the bathroom.

He stated that was torn over and did not know what to do in the situation, adding that he loved it dearly and looked like a Christmas miracle.

The singer mentioned that he had pet the animal later.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.