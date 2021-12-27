Man pets baby frog which he found inside salad box

American singer and songwriter Simon Curtis decided to feed and take care of a frog he found inside his salad box.

The celebrity, in his tweet, mentioned that he spotted the baby frog inside – who he named Tony – that was at the bottom of his romaine lettuce in the salad box, adding that it was too cold to set him outside but the amphibian was given a home in the fridge.

I found the cutest little frog in the bottom of my romaine lettuce tonight- it’s too cold to set him outside (27 degrees), but he’s been living in the lettuce in the fridge for several days now- does anyone know what I should do so that he doesn’t die? pic.twitter.com/usaCIEWaLv — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

Back in the fridge until it warms up outside tomorrow? He’s hopping and clearly well and I bought this lettuce like four days ago… he’s so adorable I really don’t want him to die. Any advice at all will be very appreciated! — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

Sharing an update about the frog’s health, Simon Curtis wrote that it was hopping and doing well. He mentioned that he bought lettuce for the frog.

The celebrity later wrote that he put the “remaining lettuce back inside” inside the box and gave a mason jar full of water.

update: put the remaining lettuce back inside, gave him a mason jar lid of water, and sprayed the entire container down with water. Going to leave him here in the kitchen tonight and then figure out what to do with him tomorrow. His name is Tony 😌💖 pic.twitter.com/0N67qDu7Pg — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

The amphibian escaped from his home but allowed himself to be found later.

TONY ESCAPED! — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

I FOUND HIM. Here is his lettuce container on the counter, and here is where I found him (up on top of a high ass door frame) pic.twitter.com/jE0ohSVXJo — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

and he just lets me hold him 😭💖 pic.twitter.com/NxJ53HwJKD — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

The songwriter later added that he spoke to the Senior Wildlife Diversity Biologist at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Mike Howery and he confirmed that it is a tree frog.

Just spoke to Mark Howery, Senior Wildlife Diversity Biologist at Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and was able to confirm that Tony is indeed a green tree frog… — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

The amphibian was fed live wax worms and the frog bathed in a jar lid. However, the frog escaped for the second time and hid in his bathroom. He mentioned that Tony was dehydrated and shrivelled to such an extent that he thought it was dead.

Tony update! Just got some live wax worms. About to feed him 🥺 — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 22, 2021

WE FOUND TONY (again)!!!! — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 22, 2021

hiding in the shower, covered in dust bunnies… I don’t know WHAT this little guy has been up to pic.twitter.com/shUYxm9Rz4 — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 22, 2021

he was so dehydrated and shriveled I was worried he’d died, but he’s now immersed in distilled water, cleaning himself, and coming back to life!! pic.twitter.com/GwUm9ndP4i — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 22, 2021

It went on to immerse itself in distilled water and cleanse itself.

Simon Curtis asked the netizens if he should pet the frog or release it in the wild

I’m VERY torn- do I keep Tony as a pet or release him tomorrow? (Worth noting, there is a string of abnormally warm days beginning tomorrow, which will give him ample time to get acclimated and prep for hibernation). — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 22, 2021

The sea creature managed to escape for the third time. It was then moved to the bathroom.

Tony got a new little (temporary) house! (and apparently he had a *third* escape adventure when @j_h_o_r gave him fresh water while I was at the gym/out picking up Tony supplies 😹) pic.twitter.com/yJpG7VZMHm — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 23, 2021

moved him to the bathroom where the lighting isn’t as harsh and there isn’t as much activity. Look at his little butt 😭🥺🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/OOuJXWXfGB — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 23, 2021

He stated that was torn over and did not know what to do in the situation, adding that he loved it dearly and looked like a Christmas miracle.

I really don’t know what to do. I love him so much. He feels like a little Christmas miracle. Look at that squishy butt 😭💖 pic.twitter.com/VDeRMhlPRz — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 23, 2021

So I am incredibly torn as to what to do with my new little friend. Today is supposed to be almost 80 degrees in Tulsa, warm enough to release him, but a frog expert is in my mentions alerting me to the potential of releasing new diseases into the ecosystem here if I do… — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 24, 2021

The singer mentioned that he had pet the animal later.

After consulting with Dr. Jonathan Kolby, @MyFrogCroaked, and learning about the best, most environmentally ethical practices in a scenario like mine, I have decided to keep Tony. Merry Christmas, everyone. May you all have a little miracle come your way soon as well 💚 pic.twitter.com/f9IoecCBZM — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 24, 2021

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!