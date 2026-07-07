Man planned to steal Mohen-jo-Daro antique items arrested

JACOBABAD: The police in a joint operation with the federal civil agencies arrested an inter-provincial smuggler alleged of smuggling precious historic items, police said on Tuesday.

“Illegal arms as well as key evidence found from the suspect Syed Lal Shah,” police said.

According to police, the accused has disclosed a plan to steal precious historic items of the ancient city of Mohen-jo-Daro. “A plan was devised to smuggle the ancient historic items to overseas by the route of Baluchistan”, officials said.

Police have stepped up efforts to arrest accomplices and facilitators of the accused.

The operation was conducted along the CIA, Shaheen Force IT Branch and an intelligence agency.