28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Man poised as handicapped arrested for smuggling iPhones

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan customs have arrested a man who poised as handicapped for smuggling iPhones at Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the man who was identified as Faisal arrived at Karachi Airport via an international airline from Dubai.

Upon checking, the man who was poised as handicapped person tried to flee out of the airport in a wheelchair but the customs officials arrested him and recovered 39 iPhones worth Rs 37 million.

Yesterday, the Customs Intelligence authorities, in a successful operation, arrested four individuals and seized 168 mobile phones worth millions from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a significant crackdown on illegal mobile phones, the customs officials at Karachi Airport successfully seized a staggering 168 mobile phones valued at Rs 130 million.

The customs authorities recovered the illegal mobile phones from the four passengers who arrived in Karachi from Sharjah.

The customs authorities filed a case against the four accused of mobile phone smuggling and violating customs regulations.

In a separate development, Pakistan Customs successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle cell phones worth millions at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Customs officials, the officers deployed at the arrival gate of the international arrival, checking the passengers arriving from foreign countries.

During the surveillance, the staff scanned the luggage of three passengers and seized a total of 51 mobile phones worth Rs 27.6 million.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.