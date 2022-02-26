Man posing as PS of Supreme Court judge arrested

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested a man after he posed as the personal staff of judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to blackmail multiple people in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the FIA, the suspect identified as Mustansar Billa Shah was arrested from Islamabad after it emerged that he posed as personal staff of the Supreme Court’s judge to blackmail government officials.

“He has received money from multiple officials,” the FIA said and added that the action was taken after a complaint from deputy registrar admin of the apex court. “He also used to portray himself as a judicial officer or judicial magistrate,” the official said.

Previously, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an imposter posing as Lahore High Court judge.

Acting on a complaint, FIA’s anti-corruption cell conducted raid at a house in Lahore and apprehended the fraudster.

Pretending himself as a high court judge, the suspect used to pressurize government officers to get illegal favor, the FIA official said, adding that the imposter was involved in dozens of transfers and postings of government employees.

The officials have also recovered a fake CNIC from his possession.

