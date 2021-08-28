Man posing as FIA official arrested by Lahore traffic warden

LAHORE: A man posing as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer has been arrested by a Traffic police warden in Lahore after intercepting a vehicle for routine inspection, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, two men on a motorcycle were intercepted by a traffic warden Shabbir near Ichhra in Lahore and one of them introduced himself as an official of the FIA.

However, when cross-checked, the credentials turned out to be fake. The police have identified the two suspects as Samuel and Sagar and had arrested them after the registration of a case against them.

The authorities have previously arrested people posing themselves as government officials and in one such case, a raiding team of Sachal police station in Karachi arrested a man posing as a high-rank officer of a sensitive agency along with his two accomplices.

Police said a raid on a tip-off was conducted against a man who called himself a senior officer of a sensitive institution and was involved in receiving bribes from the local citizens.

During the raid carried out over citizens’ complaints, Sachal police officials arrested the accused along with his two accomplices besides recovering fake cards and stamps.

It emerged that the accused men have started a business of manufacturing gutka.