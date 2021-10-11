Here’s what customer got after he purchased iPhone 12 online

A man had purchased an iPhone 12 in India from an e-commerce website but got two soaps that cost INR5 each.

The man was recording the moment in which the customer, named Simranpal Singh, anticipating to unbox his newly purchased iPhone 12.

After he opened the parcel, he found two soap bars which cost INR5 each instead. The online e-commerce website is a trusted brand but this blunder has baffled many.

Singh has contacted the company’s customer care service, who accepted the mistake on their behalf after a prolonged negotiation process with the delivery service company.

The e-commerce company cancelled the order and returned the money to the customer. The amount was transferred to his bank account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iPhone 12 (@iphone__.12)

Social media has often seen stories of people making online purchases and end up getting something else.

Read More: Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G

The incident shows why the customers need to open the boxes which contain expensive items such as cellphones, computer parts and different gadgets in front of the delivery persons.

US woman gets potatoes instead of iPhone 6

Previously, a woman in the United States was left shocked after she thought she was buying an iPhone 6 but returned home to find a box of potatoes during a “Black Friday sale”.

The report mentioned that the customer paid $130 for the expensive cell. Everything was going well according to plan.

However, she went on home and opened the box and found 11 pieces of potatoes and an android charger in it.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!