Man rapes 15-year-old fiancee with friends in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A man along with his three friends has allegedly gang raped his fiancee after intoxicating her inside a vehicle in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police said that a man named Saif had intoxicated her 15-year-old fiance and raped her with his three friends in a vehicle in Faisalabad’s Awais Nagar.

They said that he kept raping the girl by threatening her to make her indecent video viral on social media. Moreover, the prime suspect Saif had also snatched Rs80,000 cash and jewellery from the girl.

His friends had also gang raped the girl and later they threw her outside her aunt’s residence after one day, police added.

A case was registered at Batala Colony police station over the complaint of the girl’s father in which Saif Ali and his three friends including Bilawal, Zeeshan and Tayyab were nominated.