Man receives big stone, e-waste after shopping for laptop online

A man was surprised as he received a big stone and some e-waste after ordering a laptop from an online platform in India.

The bizarre incident came to light after a man named Chinmaya Ramana took to Twitter to speak of his ordeal. Additionally, he posted pictures of the delivery.

Ordered for laptop and recived a big stone and E-waste ! During Diwali sale on Flipkart!@VicPranav @geekyranjit @ChinmayDhumal @GyanTherapy @Dhananjay_Tech @technolobeYT @AmreliaRuhez @munchyzmunch @naman_nan @C4ETech @r3dash @gizmoddict @KaroulSahil @yabhishekhd @C4EAsh pic.twitter.com/XKZVMVd4HK — Chinmaya Ramana (@Chinmaya_ramana) October 23, 2022 Chinmaya Ramana even posted an unboxing video of the product he received from an online store. He added that the product did not have an open-box delivery system. The latter system was introduced to prevent customers from getting the wrong products.

The product video pic.twitter.com/Lbv2INZsjk — Chinmaya Ramana (@Chinmaya_ramana) October 23, 2022

Though it seemed like the man had lost hope in regard to getting his issue sorted, luckily, the company stepped up and refunded his entire amount.

