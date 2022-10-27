Man receives big stone, e-waste after shopping for laptop online

Ordered for laptop and recived a big stone and E-waste ! During Diwali sale on Flipkart!@VicPranav @geekyranjit @ChinmayDhumal @GyanTherapy @Dhananjay_Tech @technolobeYT @AmreliaRuhez @munchyzmunch @naman_nan @C4ETech @r3dash @gizmoddict @KaroulSahil @yabhishekhd @C4EAsh pic.twitter.com/XKZVMVd4HK
— Chinmaya Ramana (@Chinmaya_ramana) October 23, 2022
Chinmaya Ramana even posted an unboxing video of the product he received from an online store. He added that the product did not have an open-box delivery system. The latter system was introduced to prevent customers from getting the wrong products.
The product video pic.twitter.com/Lbv2INZsjk
— Chinmaya Ramana (@Chinmaya_ramana) October 23, 2022