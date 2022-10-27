Friday, October 28, 2022
Sheeraz Soomro

Man receives big stone, e-waste after shopping for laptop online

A man was surprised as he received a big stone and some e-waste after ordering a laptop from an online platform in India. 
The bizarre incident came to light after a man named Chinmaya Ramana took to Twitter to speak of his ordeal. Additionally, he posted pictures of the delivery.

Chinmaya Ramana even posted an unboxing video of the product he received from an online store. He added that the product did not have an open-box delivery system. The latter system was introduced to prevent customers from getting the wrong products.

Though it seemed like the man had lost hope in regard to getting his issue sorted, luckily, the company stepped up and refunded his entire amount.

