WATCH: Man receives COVID jab from back window, bypassing long queue

A man was caught on camera receiving a COVID jab from a back window while bypassing a long queue as the video has gone viral on social media causing an uproar.

The 15-second undated clip, which was shared on Facebook by user Tarun Tyagi, features a man standing at a vaccination centre apparently in India behind a building next to a window. Moments later, a person from the window, wearing rubber gloves, is seen apparently vaccinating the man.

The camera then pans out to show a long queue on the other side, where people are seen waiting to get vaccinated. Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 400,000 views and has been shared over 5,000 times.

While it is not clear where the video was shot, the clip has gone viral on social media and triggered several reactions among netizens. While some found the incident amusing, others wrote that getting COVID jab via such means was unsafe.