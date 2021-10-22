Man receives dishwashing bar, Rs5 coin after ordering iPhone 12

KOCHI: A man in Kerala was shocked to receive a dishwashing bar and Rs5 coin in the package after he had ordered an iPhone 12 worth Rs70,900 on Amazon.

The Kerala man named Noorul Ameen placed the order for iPhone 12 on Amazon on October 12 and made the payment via Amazon Pay card.

After he received the package on October 15, Ameen decided to make an unboxing video in front of the delivery boy. He found a Vim dishwashing bar and an Rs5 coin inside the package.

The man filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station and a case was registered.

An investigation was launched by the police using the IMEI number on the phone’s cover and they found that the phone that Ameen was supposed to get was being used by someone in Jharkhand since September.

An investigating officer said that they contacted the Amazon authorities and the Telangana-based seller. The officer added that the phone has been in use in Jharkhand since September 25 this year, even though the order was placed only in October.

“When we contacted the seller, he said the phone was out of stock and that the amount paid by Noorul would be returned,” the officer said.

Later, Noorul Ameen received a refund of the amount he paid.

