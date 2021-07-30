Video: Man loses temper after police fine for riding bike with ‘Wazir-i-Azam’ number plate

LAHORE: A man was fined for riding a motorcycle bearing a number plate with “Wazir-i-Azam” inscribed on it in Mandi Bahauddin.
According to details, the traffic police imposed a fine of Rs200 on a citizen named Tauseef Raza for riding a bike with an illegal number plate with “Wazir-i-Azam” (Prime Minister) inscribed on it.
He lost his temper after the police fined him and said he bought the bike with the “Wazir-i-Azam” number plate two years back.
“No one dared intercept and fine me. How did they dare fine me after two years,” the citizen erupted.