Video: Man loses temper after police fine for riding bike with ‘Wazir-i-Azam’ number plate

LAHORE: A man was fined for riding a motorcycle bearing a number plate with “Wazir-i-Azam” inscribed on it in Mandi Bahauddin.

According to details, the traffic police imposed a fine of Rs200 on a citizen named Tauseef Raza for riding a bike with an illegal number plate with “Wazir-i-Azam” (Prime Minister) inscribed on it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He lost his temper after the police fined him and said he bought the bike with the “Wazir-i-Azam” number plate two years back.

“No one dared intercept and fine me. How did they dare fine me after two years,” the citizen erupted.