Saturday, July 31, 2021
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Video: Man loses temper after police fine for riding bike with ‘Wazir-i-Azam’ number plate

test

LAHORE: A man was fined for riding a motorcycle bearing a number plate with “Wazir-i-Azam” inscribed on it in Mandi Bahauddin.

According to details, the traffic police imposed a fine of Rs200 on a citizen named Tauseef Raza for riding a bike with an illegal number plate with “Wazir-i-Azam” (Prime Minister) inscribed on it.

He lost his temper after the police fined him and said he bought the bike with the “Wazir-i-Azam” number plate two years back.

“No one dared intercept and fine me. How did they dare fine me after two years,” the citizen erupted.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.