Man robbed after buying 300 Apple iPhones

A man was robbed after he bought 300 smartphones from an Apple store in the United States.

A foreign news agency reported that the incident happened when the alleged victim bought the smartphones from a shop in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Monday at 1:45 am.

Just when he made his way with three bags toward his car, a vehicle pulled up beside him. Two men got out of it and demanded him to hand over the bag.

They punched him in the face and went off with one of the bags. He was deprived of 125 smartphones.

It is pertinent to mention that the alleged victim is known for buying iPhones from the shop in large quantities to sell them in his shop somewhere else.

The reason why the man was specifically targeted and buying the smartphones at late hours is unknown. Police asked the people to come forward and provide any information which may lead to the suspects’ arrest.

It is pertinent to mention that many shoppers that were looking for Apple’s latest iPhones models returned empty handed from its stores this Black Friday as the technology company struggles with production snafus in China.

