Man claims his security camera filmed ‘ghost dog’ playing with his pup

An Australian man was left shocked after a bone-chilling CCTV clip appeared showing his pet pup playing with a ‘ghost dog’ in his backyard in Melbourne.

The clip, which has now been widely circulated, shows a black dog chasing a pup. But if one looks closely, the bigger dog does appear to look transparent.

The pup owner, DeMarco said his backyard is fully secured by a high-locked fence, meaning there is no possible entry point for another animal. But the clip clearly shows two dogs.

Interestingly, the other dog only appeared in the footage and was not spotted by the 38-year-old when he ran to his garden to check on his pet.

DeMarco said he was smoking in his garage when he saw the live stream of his CCTV camera.

“Ryder (the pup) was running around like he was playing with something or someone which isn’t normal behaviour for him, especially at that time of the night. I noticed he wasn’t alone,” said DeMarco.

He added, “I was confused and in shock when I saw the footage because I knew Ryder was alone but had a playmate for a minute that then disappeared into the darkness.”