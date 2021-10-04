Man selling car device on Facebook forgets to hide drugs in photo

A man selling a piece of car equipment online has been arrested after a photo he shared for the advertisement showed drugs in the background.

James Kertz shared a photo of a catalytic converter on Facebook. He took a clear picture of the product he was selling but forgot to check it properly before uploading it on the social media site.

The picture shows the box containing the catalytic converter. A small bag of meth and drug paraphernalia are clearly visible on the edge of his table. Soon after the ad was posted on Facebook, some users tipped the police off to the drug stash.

“Apparently he must have been under the influence because, in the background of his picture he posted, he left his large bag of meth and syringe on the coffee table,” Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told local media.

“Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background!” he added.

The police searched Kertz’s home and reportedly found 49 grams of meth and a handgun. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Kertz has previously been detained on charges of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child. He had also been convicted of possession of drugs and resisting arrest.

