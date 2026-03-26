Man sentenced for racist abuse of England defender Carter

A man who sent racially abusive messages to England defender Jess ​Carter during the women’s European ‌Championship last year has been sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 ​months.

The man pleaded guilty to ​sending a racially abusive message to ⁠Carter on social media during ​the tournament.

He was also handed a four-year ​football banning order, 10 days of community work, and given a three-month curfew.

“This case ​should be a stark reminder to ​so-called keyboard warriors: online actions have consequences,” John ‌Moran ⁠for the Crown Prosecution Service said.

“This type of social media offending will not be tolerated. Those who peddle ​hate, on ​or ⁠off the pitch, will be brought to justice.”

Police arrested ​the man in August after ​the ⁠28-year-old said she received racist messages on her TikTok account during the Women’s ⁠Euros, ​which England won by ​beating Spain on penalties in the final.