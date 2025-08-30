Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for acid attack on sister in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Saturday for throwing acid on his sister in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge South/Gender-Based Violence Court announced the verdict, imposing a fine of Rs1 million on Muhammad Ramzan.

The court found Ramzan guilty of the 2022 attack, in which he threw acid on his sister and stabbed her two sons when they attempted to intervene.

The judge also ordered him to pay Rs50,000 in compensation to his sister. Additionally, the court handed down two separate four-year prison terms for injuring his nephews with a knife, along with a compensation payment of Rs400,000.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Ramzan had chased his sister and attacked her outside her house. When her sons tried to protect her, Ramzan stabbed them both.

Read More: Husband detained in Karachi woman’s murder investigation

Earlier today, in the Soldier Bazar area, Karachi, the Police apprehended a man accused of murdering his wife, ARY News reported.

The arrest was made in the Karachi murder case, followed by no consistency in the statement of the husband and key evidence from the six-year-old daughter of the man.

The discrepancies in the case occurred when the suspect, identified as Qamar Abidi claimed that he had not been home for 2 days, and expressed no relation with the murder of his wife.

However, the Karachi murder case took a twist when his daughter opposed his statement, stating that her father was at home during the time of the incident.

Based on the child witness testimony, investigators recovered the clothes of the suspect, which we also blood-stained.