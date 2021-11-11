Thursday, November 11, 2021
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Man sets neighbour’s car on fire instead of firecrackers

test

Two men were taken into custody in India for setting his neighbour’s car on fire over refusal to burst firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations.

The incident was reported from Banganga locality in the state of Indore.

The Station House Officer of Banganga Rajendra Soni, speaking about the incident, said the suspect – identified as Ravi Rajput – poured petrol on the car of Manish Maurya before setting it alight.

Read More: Indian court bans firecracker sales in smog-hit Delhi

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, which helped the law enforcers to apprehend Ravi Rajput.

The suspect, during the questioning, claimed that Manish had prohibited him to burst firecrackers near his vehicle during the festive occasion.

Police are on the hunt for Ravi’s partner in crime Chuchu, also known as Sagar, who allegedly helped him in burning the vehicle.

India sees many firecracker-related incidents taking place during the Diwali season.

Recently, a scary video of five children suffering burns after lighting a firecracker on top of sewers made rounds on social media.

The incident was reported from the Yogi Chowk area in Surat city of Gujrat state.

The clip sees the children burning the firecracker while sitting over the manhole. A fire then erupts and the children had to run for their lives.

Moreover, a father and his son were burnt to death after a stack of fireworks on their moving motorcycle ignited. Three others were injured in the untoward incident.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.