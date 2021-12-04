Man sets wife on fire in Kasur after family brawl

KASUR: A man set his wife on fire here after a family brawl, quoting police ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to local police, a man Asad allegedly pour petrol on his wife Sumera Bibi, with the help of his brother and set her on fire.

The incident took place in an area Bhallo, in the outskirts of Mustafa Abad.

The victim’s brother filed case at local police station against the woman’s husband and his brother. Police has arrested both accused.

According to report, after a family brawl, Asad pour petrol on his wife Sumera and set her on fire with the help of his brother Sufiyan.

The victim was immediately transferred to district hospital for medical attendance, police said.

In another incident of domestic violence recently, a man had allegedly opened fire on his wife at a flat in Mobina Town neighbourhood of Karachi, killing her on the spot.

According to police, a suspect identified as Tanvir opened fire on his wife over a quarrel, resulting in her immediate death with bullet wound in her head. The victim was identified as Amna.

