A passionate Rubik’s Cube solver has secured a Guinness World Record after completing two puzzle cubes whilst descending from 13,000 feet during his very first skydiving experience.

Twenty-four-year-old Ishaan Hadkar, who has been solving puzzle cubes since the age of 10, took to the skies above Oceanside in an attempt to set the record for the most rotating puzzle cubes solved during a single skydive.

His initial record attempt, which also marked his first-ever jump from an aircraft, was cut short when one of the cubes broke apart during freefall.

Reflecting on the experience, Hadkar explained that he had no idea what to expect from skydiving and was faced with an unexpected setback when the cube malfunctioned mid-air. Determined not to abandon the challenge, he immediately boarded another aircraft and made a second attempt shortly afterwards.

The second jump proved successful, with Hadkar solving two cubes before reaching the ground, earning him the Guinness World Record title.

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Despite having no previous skydiving experience, he described the challenge as particularly demanding due to strong winds, cloudy conditions and freefall speeds of around 120mph. While he relied on the same solving method he uses on the ground, he had to grip the cubes far more firmly to counter the force of the wind.

Hadkar completed the first cube during freefall and solved the second after deploying his parachute.

Although delighted to have his achievement officially recognised, he believes there is still room for improvement. He revealed that, after landing, his immediate thought was that he could potentially have solved as many as five cubes in a single jump. Nevertheless, he described receiving confirmation of the Guinness World Record as a significant milestone in his 14-year cubing journey.