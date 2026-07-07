GUJRAT: A man subjected his wife to torture and shaved her head in domestic feud in Jalalpur Jattan, police said on Tuesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Akhtar Farooq while noticing the inhuman incident constituted a police team for investigation.

A case has been filed at Saddar police station of Jalalpur Jattan, and the accused man has been arrested along with his mother and another accomplice in the incident.

The arrested persons have been Siraj Qamar, Sughra Bibi and Zain Islam as police further inquiring into the matter.

DPO Akhtar Farooq Butt has said that strict legal action will be taken against the persons involved in violence against women.

Time and against such unfortunate incidents take place in parts of Pakistan when people shave off women to insult and teach lesson to a family as revenge.

A youth’s head was shaved off for trying to meet a girl after being caught red-handed by her family members in Pakpattan, Punjab.

In another incident, unidentified men tortured an aged woman and also shaved off her head in Chakwal. the son of the tortured woman wanted to contract free-will marriage with a girl. This got the family of the girl furious, who stormed to the boy’s house and subject his mother to vicious torture and her hairs were trimmed by the attackers.