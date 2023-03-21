Tuesday, March 21, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Man shoots two daughters in Gujranwala

test

GUJRANWALA: A Gujranwala man has opened fire at his daughters after the girl insisted on her free-will marriage, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The sorrowful incident took place in Khiali – Gujranwala where a man namely Akbar killed his daughter and injured other when one of his daughters tried to convince him for her free-will marriage.

Police said that a girl died on the spot after the firing while his second daughter got seriously injured. Police added that Akbar was opposing his daughter’s free-will marriage and he opened at her when she insisted.

Police said that the elder sister came forward to save her but she also received a bullet. The wounded girl was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. Police also arrested the father and launched an investigation into the incident.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.