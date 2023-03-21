Man shoots two daughters in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A Gujranwala man has opened fire at his daughters after the girl insisted on her free-will marriage, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The sorrowful incident took place in Khiali – Gujranwala where a man namely Akbar killed his daughter and injured other when one of his daughters tried to convince him for her free-will marriage.

Police said that a girl died on the spot after the firing while his second daughter got seriously injured. Police added that Akbar was opposing his daughter’s free-will marriage and he opened at her when she insisted.

Police said that the elder sister came forward to save her but she also received a bullet. The wounded girl was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. Police also arrested the father and launched an investigation into the incident.

